JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man has reached a plea deal in connection to a 2020 double murder.

Monday, Raymund Badios pled guilty to two counts of second degree murder, one count of first degree assault and one count of armed criminal action.

Raymund Badios

He was sentenced to two life terms — plus 10-years, plus three years — all to run consecutively.

These charges stem from a June 2020 deadly shooting at a Joplin hookah lounge. Police say Badios and two other men got into a fight over an i-Pad, and it escalated into a shooting.

Witnesses told investigators Badios pulled a gun out of someone else’s pocket and started shooting.

Officers found the bodies of 36-year-old Toua Lee, of Joplin — and 30-year-old Chong Xiong, of Duenweg — dead inside Bites ‘n Pipes on north Range Line.

Another person was injured. Badios was arrested at the scene.