JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s homeless population was also the topic of a presentation at the City Council meeting.

According to Joplin’s Homeless Coalition, there are 210 homeless people in Joplin. Officials say the City has seen a 22% decrease in homelessness over the last five years.

“I’d like to increase our street outreach effort. We are doing it once a month its an unfunded effort. We need more affordable housing in our area. There is not enough housing for people that are low income and experiencing homelessness in the Joplin area,” said Tammy Walker, Director of Community Development at Economic Security Corporation.

The Coalition focuses on finding housing for people with low or no income — then helps them find employment.