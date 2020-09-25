Joplin holds public meetings to discuss stormwater issues

The City of Joplin hosted a public meeting to discuss stormwater issues that Joplin residents have experienced. Residents could share their issues and provide input that would impact the updated stormwater management plan.

Residents who attended the meeting could speak with consultants from Olsson Engineering about their issues. These consultants are working with the city of Joplin to create the report that goes along with updating the stormwater management plan.

“We’re getting public input for potential stormwater projects for the future,” said David Hertzberg, director of public works. “We’ll be gathering all that information in and what we’ve observed ourselves too, and we’ll be putting together a project list. And then that project list will have cost estimates and concepts and, you know, whether this trouble causes structural damage, or just yard puddling, or what extent that the project level is. And then after we get them all ranked then we’ll be looking at going to a parks stormwater committee that we’ll be prioritizing. And then in August we’ll be taking part of this list—I’m anticipating that the list is bigger than the money, you know—and so, anyway, we’ll take the top part of that list to the voters for those projects to get funded in the next 10 years.”

The first year that the City of Joplin began projects for their stormwater management plan was in 2001, then another in 2011.

“… Back then every month or two we’d have a storm that would be more than the willow branch downtown system could handle, and so we built a parallel system, and so change that from every few months to now it’s a 25-year design,” Hertzberg said. “And so, that’s really the first step on downtown investment in Joplin … And then in 2011 we did another 10-year program of several projects and we’re coming to the end of that program. And so, then we’re now gathering another list of projects for future programs. …”

Hertzberg said the input they’ve received from the public has been “very beneficial.”

“… A lot of them were projects that we already had on the list, but we’re getting more information about those projects and others was projects that weren’t on the list, and so we appreciate that information to get them on the list,” Hertzberg said.

The city has one more public meeting to further discuss stormwater issues with Joplin residents scheduled for Tuesday, September 29 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., open house format, at the Joplin Senior Center. Residents are also encouraged to fill out a Flood Assessment Questionnaire, which is available until November 1.

“… So that’s in a nutshell kind of what we’re doing here, is getting public input for those future projects and future funding for those projects,” Hertzberg said.