Joplin High School JROTC voices importance of Veteran’s Day

Veteran’s Day annually commemorates November 11, 1918, the day known as the end of “the war to end all wars.” Joplin High Schools JROTC spoke out on the importance that Veteran’s Day holds.

In past years, the JROTC has visited local area civic organizations to spread the celebration and recognition of veterans and their service. This year, due to the coronavirus, their commemoration has looked a little different. Though, through this, they were still able to find their personal reasons for commemorating Veteran’s Day.

“So, Veteran’s Day is a time when we pause to remember everybody that served … from the end of World War I where we took the Armistice Day and we remember that day, the 11th day of the 11th month and of the 11th hour,” said Joshua Reitz, senior army instructor at Joplin High School’s JROTC. “For many that is to be the moment where we take a moment of silence to remember the veterans that came before us. …”

Reitz is a military retiree and veteran himself, having served 20 years of active-duty service. Reitz said this is an “atypical year” for the JROTC’s commemoration, saying that usually Veteran’s Day is their busiest day. Often, the JROTC would present the colors of the nation with their color guard at hospitals, retirement homes, schools, and more. Korey Gradwohl, senior at Joplin High School and JROTC S5, said one way he enjoys commemorating Veteran’s Day is through their color guard.

“(Veteran’s Day) means a lot to me personally,” Gradwohl said. “I never had anyone that was a veteran in my family, but I always respected them, and with the program I was allowed to show that respect. This year it’s a bit different because of the virus, but in past years—like last year we’d go on color guards to hospitals that had veterans in them and then we’ll do a color guard service for them, present the colors, do stuff like that, and then we’ll do the Veteran’s Day parade, but again this year’s different. But this program has allowed me to show my respect in that way.”

Out of the veterans who Gradwohl commemorates and is inspired by, included are his JROTC instructors, namely Reitz.

“Well, for the four years I’ve been here I’ve always had Lieutenant Colonel Reitz and I’ve always had deep conversations with him just about life, he’s always a good person to talk to,” Gradwohl said. “And then I’ve had Sergeant Major for the past two years, he’s just the same way. They’re very good men to talk to and they’re always there for you.”

Reitz, as a veteran for the JROTC members to took up to, impacted more than just Gradwohl, though. Daeton Watkins, sophomore at Joplin High School and JROTC assistant to the S3, said that Reitz is also a veteran who inspires him.

“… He gives a lot of advice to me about life and stuff like that and he’s really the only adult male that I have in my life,” Watkins said.

Watkins explained that he feels Veteran’s Day is an important day to commemorate for many members in the JROTC.

“… I think for the JROTC program (Veteran’s Day) matters a lot because there’s a lot of kids that come here because of family members that are in the army and stuff like that,” Watkins said.

In addition to being a JROTC member, Gradwohl joined the National Guard in November 2019 and gradated basic training on July 31, 2020. For commemorating veterans this year amid the pandemic, Gradwohl found different outlets for doing so.

“Being this year is different, I always like to do a social media post; you know, I always like to share something that’s nice—a commemorating video or something like that,” Gradwohl said. “But with past years I’ve always liked to do volunteer work with the JROTC program, like the color guards and the parade.”

Even though the JROTC could not participate in the color guard activities this year, Reitz said the members are “well-trained” in presenting the colors, calling it a “sacred responsibility.”

“… It’s very meaningful—probably for me—is when we present the colors for retirement facilities because there are always veterans there and it’s the people that run the retirement facilities, they want to remember the veterans that are there—or honor the veterans that are there—in their facility, and that’s one way they can do that, and they really enjoy having our kids,” Reitz said. “And what’s most meaningful for me is when our kids have the time to interact both before and afterward with those veterans and essentially hear their stories. And as an educator, now as an educator, to have the kids have that intergenerational experience with someone who served in the military. They get really used to seeing me and Sergeant Major, we just become one of their teachers, but now they see somebody who in a totally different context that has that same status as veteran.”

On this Veteran’s Day, Gradwohl and Watkins said that if anything, they wish to tell America’s veterans “thank you.”

“Really the only thing there is to say is thank you … that’s not enough there, but what I can think of is I’m very grateful for them,” Gradwohl said. “… “It’s always important to show appreciation for the ones that have served our country.”