Joplin High School graduate Paige Krumsick wins this month’s Golden Lion Award

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School graduate Paige Krumsick is the new monthly winner of the Golden Lion Award.

“I love our downtown,” said Krumsick. “I have always been kind of a history nerd. If you asked me anything about any of the buildings or just different historical landmarks, I guess downtown or even just in the area. I could almost always tell you who it was or where it came from or what it used to be and that sort of thing.”

And that love of Main Street helped push Krumsick to get involved with projects like a recent mural project.

“With the lion downtown,” Krumsick said. “And that was a lot of fun. It was just really whoever could come.”

She’s also volunteered as part of the Downtown Clean Team.

“You meet a lot of new people,” Krusmsick said. “I spend a lot of time in that area — just a local coffee shop and just the places around that — so it was really cool to be able to contribute and help out where I could.”

Krumsick has also been busy on campus at Joplin High School.

“I was involved in Student Council one time,” Krumsick said. “Also, Tri-M which is like a musical Honor Society, and then National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, and a whole bunch of others.”

And those have led to helping out at blood drives and tutoring other students.

“It was usually math,” Krumsick said. “For me, that was kind of a stretch because I was like, ‘Oh, I kind of need tutoring in math too,’ but I mean, I’ll help wherever I can.”

Joplin High School Principal Dr. Steve Gilbreth isn’t surprised Paige was chosen as a Golden Lion.

“Paige is sort of the student who goes about her day quietly but gets more done than most people that raise a ruckus,” Gilbreth said. “She’s one in a million and she’s the kind of young lady that we know will be very successful.”

Krumsick says the next step takes her across town.

“I am going to Missouri Southern in the fall,” said Krumsick. “I plan on majoring in both music and psychology. So I’m pretty excited about that.”