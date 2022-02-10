JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s Chief Firefighter is already having a hectic week and he hasn’t even been on the job a week.

Gerald Ezell started as Joplin’s new Fire Chief Monday.

He’s spent much of his time since then meeting his crews and in meetings with the city manager and the city council.

He spent 20 years as a Joplin Firefighter, retiring in 2010 — adding he sees some changes but some things stay the same

“A lot of faces, a lot of faces. Otherwise the tradition and the pride in the department is still here, very strong. And that way, yeah that was one of the things that drew me back here was I knew that was going to be the case,” said Joplin Fire Chief Gerald Ezell.

Ezell was a Battalion Chief when he retired from Joplin 12 years ago.

Since then, he’s served as Fire Chief in Diamond and Maumelle, Arkansas.