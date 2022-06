JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin has a new assistant city manager. City Manager Nick Edwards made the announcement today.

It’s Tony Robyn, who’s currently the Executive Director of the Mokan Economic Partnership.

Robyn worked with the city from 2012 to 2017 and was promoted from the disaster recovery coordinator to the assistant director of development, planning, and neighborhood services. He replaces Dan Pekarek who retired.

His first official day on the job will be Monday, July 18th.