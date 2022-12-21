JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a first for the Joplin Area Habitat For Humanity. The first duplex for the organization.

It’s located in the 1400 block of East 6th Street. One of its residents is Teresa Davis–who played a key role in the build.

As for the decision to go the duplex route—officials say, bottom line there’s a need for more housing.

“The state of Missouri, we’re short by at least 122,000 homes, so we have a lot of work to do. And if we can do duplexes, maybe try different types of multi-housing, it’s gonna give us better opportunities to serve more people,” said Scott Clayton, Joplin Habitat Executive Director.

“You have to do 200 hours of sweat equity, so I got to help with the siding, painted all of this, lots of cleaning, lots of hours with Habitat at the ReStore. Yeah, it was, it’s so nice to be able to say I did that,” said Teresa Davis, Homeowner.

Scott Clayton says he got the idea for the duplex after seeing one being built by a Habitat For Humanity in Kentucky.