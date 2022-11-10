JOPLIN, Mo. — A local group is getting a head start on Veteran’s Day. Members of Joplin’s American Legion Post 13 spent time honoring veterans that are buried at Peace Church Cemetery. Names of those veterans, and their service information, were read out loud — as American flags were placed on their graves. A 21-gun salute was performed at the conclusion of Thursday’s ceremony.

Legion members say conducting this ceremony ties back into their overall mission.

“The American Legion — our logo and motto — is that we’re veterans that continue to serve — even after you’re out of the service, and this is one way that we do that. It’s a perfect way for us to honor our fellow soldiers,” said Bob Harrington, Commander, American Legion Post 13 – Joplin.

Members of American Legion Post 13 will soon decorate veterans’ graves with Christmas wreaths.