Joplin First United Methodist Church prepares Thanksgiving meals

A Joplin church is feeding those in need this Thanksgiving.

Joplin First United Methodist Church has prepped hundreds of meals Wednesday night.

That’s because Thursday they will be handing out 700 free meals to teh community.

Instead of their usual sit-down meals, they’re offering families a full Thanksgiving meal to-go.

“We know so many people in this season are needing extra assistance and we just want to be able to offer that in this time and to provide a meal to those who may need it in this Thanksgiving season,” said Marsha West Eichler, Joplin first United Methodist Church pastor.

People can walk or drive-through the line to pick up their meals–church staff ask people to enter off the Byers Avenue into the north parking lot.

the meals will be given out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.