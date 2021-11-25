Joplin First United Methodist Church hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner

JOPLIN, Mo. — Happy Thanksgiving to all of you. A Joplin church was one of a handful in the area that made sure those who needed a meal got one today.

“Its been good. Its been really smooth. I know a lot of people were worried about supply chain issues. We really didn’t have any problems with that,” said Marsha West Eichler, Joplin First United Methodist Church Pastor.

Thursday afternoon, Joplin First United Methodist Church held its 23rd annual Thanksgiving day dinner. This is the second year the church only offered drive through and walk through meals.

“In the drive thru format, I get to work outside so I get to talk to almost everybody who comes through the line, as do the other people who are serving. We have two different locations. Its just a great way to wish people happy thanksgiving. Make some contact, hopefully provide a warm meal but kind of build those relationships with our neighbors,” said Eichler.

More than four dozen people spent the day boxing, packing and running out meals to vehicles.

“I think we should volunteer all year long. But the holidays nobody nobody especially old people and people with children should have to wonder how they’re going to put together a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner for their families,” said Rosella Barwick, Head Chef.

Barwick brought in ten youth members from the Busy Beavers 4H Group to give back to the community.

“I think if we want our young people to grow up with give and sharing you should expose them to the need. I know they all felt really good last year helping and realizing what they had helped with. This year before the church asked if we would do it they volunteered,” said Barwick.

“I feel like I’m helping the community. And I just like to do it because it’s sometimes boring sitting on the couch. We do it as community service we do at least two or three things a year. It is hard work but its fun work also because I love to cook, I love to do all of that,” said Amethyst Ogle, 4H Club Volunteer.