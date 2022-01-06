Joplin Fire Department releases 2021 statistics

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin fire fighters are crunching the numbers from 2021 – and they add up to a very busy year.

“We could probably attribute that to the COVID pandemic – we had a lot more people being sick during the 2021 year that we provided services to,” said Int. Joplin Fire Chief Mark Cannon.

The department responded to more than 8,800 incidents, or an average of 25 per day. That’s up 5% from 2020.

117 of those were structure fires, which also marks an increase. But the vast majority were medical calls, many with a common denominator.

In 2021, the Joplin Fire Department saw the most calls on Friday with the busiest time of day between 12 and 5 PM.

The station downtown was the busiest with nearly one third of all calls.