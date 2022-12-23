JOPLIN, Mo. — Crews have determined what caused a fire at a Joplin home this morning.

Firefighters responded to 2519 Florida Avenue just before 8:30 this morning. Two people who were inside the home — and were able to make it out safely.

It took crews almost three hours to get the fire out. At least four fire trucks responded to the scene. Firefighters continued to monitor hot spots this afternoon.

Officials say it started because the homeowner was using a heat gun in an attempt to thaw out frozen pipes.