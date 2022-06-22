JOPLIN, Mo. — A traditional wet down ceremony took place Wednesday afternoon at one of Joplin’s fire stations.

Station 5 welcomed a new truck to its fleet. This ceremony of bringing a new truck into service dates back to the early 1800s.

Water was sprayed from the old truck onto the new one. This is done for good luck.

The new truck by the way came with a $1 million price tag.

After the wet down, it was blessed. Community members then wiped it down and pushed it into the station for its next call.

“Just the community feel, I mean, they’re part of the community. Their tax dollars, that’s one of the big things that this goes to show. You get to come and see and actually touch something that you paid for that the fire department gets to utilize, and it’s an important tool for us. But at the same point in time, you know the coolest thing is watching those kids wipe down the truck,” said Gerald Ezell, Fire Chief, Joplin Fire Department Station 5.

The old truck is now in reserved status at Joplin Fire Station 1.