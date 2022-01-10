Joplin father arrested for allegedly shooting, killing teenage daughter

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin father has been arrested after allegedly shooting and mortally wounding his daughter Sunday night.

Around 9:45 PM on Sunday, the Joplin Police Department responded to 310 S. Conner Ave for reports of a person being shot. At the home they found a 17-year-old girl suffering from a single gunshot wound.

EMS, METS ambulance, as well as JFD rendered aid to the teenager as her father was detained by police.

Through an immediate investigation authorities determined the girl’s father, 59-year-old Todd J. Mayes, was responsible for the shooting.

59-year-old Todd J. Mayes

Monday morning it was relayed to JPD Detectives that the 17-year-old succumbed to her injuries and died.

Mayes remains in custody at the Joplin City Jail. Investigators are working with the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on formal charges.

An autopsy has been scheduled.