Joplin extends Stay At Home Order to May 3, aligning with Missouri’s Order

Joplin’s Stay at Home Order now matches the State of Missouri’s May 3, 2020 ending date. During the April 20 Council Meeting, Mayor Gary Shaw mentioned that the City’s Order ending April 24 was about a week less than the State’s and noted it would serve best if Joplin’s date aligned with Missouri’s. Council members agreed. The Order will expire 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 3.

Recently, Missouri Governor Parson extended the State Order to May 3, saying that the extension would allow time to prepare to reopen the economy and get Missourians back to work. His office is working on a phased plan to reopen the state.

Throughout this pandemic and Joplin’s Order, Mayor Gary Shaw has expressed his appreciation to everyone for holding to the guidelines established by the Stay At Home Order. In working with local health officials, Shaw said he understands the public’s adherence has benefitted the community by keeping the number of COVID-19 cases down in our area and reminds the public that the work is not done.

“We need to continue doing what we have been doing to stay safe,” said Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw. “We are not done fighting this virus and believe that this time will help us work together as we look to reopen the city. We need to continue to watch our area and the state’s case numbers closely. It’s important for the reopening to occur when the time is right, and not do it too soon. We are trying to work in line with the Governor as we begin getting things back and running near the first part of May.”

During the Council meeting, Shaw noted that City staff has been researching various resources to learn more about phased reopening’s, and how this strategy could benefit Joplin and the metro area.

“As you’ve heard from President Trump and Governor Parson, a reopening will best serve our citizens if it is done in steps or phases,” he said. “We appreciate our citizens’ support and ask them to be patient as we work together in moving our community forward after this pandemic.”

Citizens are encouraged to watch for updates from the City regarding the pandemic and reopening plans. A media briefing is held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to provide current news from the City. Mayor Shaw, City Manager Nick Edwards, Health Director Dan Pekarek and Joplin Area Chamber President Toby Teeter participate in these briefings along with other community organizations to provide announcements of recent events. The briefing is livestreamed on the City’s Facebook page, and local news media report on the updates on their news programs and publications.

