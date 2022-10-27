JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Empire Market has a new way for you get the products they sell, without having to actually go there. It’s called “Empire Curbside”, and it allows customers to reserve what they want ahead of time and then show up Saturday morning to pick it up.

Daya Davenport says the service started during COVID for obvious reasons but has continued to this day. But she says there could be some visitors to the market now that weren’t around back then and may not know about it.

“Basically, our customers can order Tuesday at 8 p.m. through Thursday at 8 p.m., during the week to reserve those items, and then they’ll drive through and pick up at our location,” said Daya Davenport, Executive Assistant, Downtown Joplin Alliance.

Empire Curbside has a new pickup location, it’s now on the south side of the building. For more information about that service, you can follow this link here.