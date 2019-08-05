Joplin Emancipation Park Days concludes with a church service

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Emancipation Park Days 2019 comes to a close, with a United Church service in Ewert Park.

The service brought together seven area churches to worship with people of all nationalities.

Church leaders spoke about breaking the divide of race in congregations locally and across the nation.

Children of the different churches also teamed up for service.

Congregation leaders say they hope kids attending the day’s service leave knowing they can connect with others despite their differences.

Dola Flake, Vice Chairperson Emancipation Celebration Committee, says, “It was an opportunity for partnership, and to build relationships between our churches and that’s really good for our community. We hope the impact of church in the park is that people that usually might not cross paths everyday will come together build relationships and begin to work together more effectively.

Flake adds despite the rain, this year they had a great turnout.

She says the committee has received funding to create story boards to display African American history in the area for next year’s event.