Joplin Elks Lodge to hosts upcoming blood drive

JOPLIN, Mo. — An organization in Joplin will be hosting a blood drive event next week in light of the recent critical shortage.

The Joplin Elks Lodge (#501) will host the American Red Cross’ upcoming blood drive on Tuesday, February 1st. The drive will go from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Red Cross asks any donors with type O, B-, or A- to consider making a donation.

Those that do donate during the month of February will receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card – including those at this event.

To schedule a donation at the Elk’s Lodge event, you can visit the Red Cross Blood website and enter: ‘JoplinElks’ to schedule an appointment. The donation center will take place in the ballroom of the building (more info below.

With January being National Blood Donor Month, and the U.S. as a whole facing a blood shortage crisis, donations sites have been popping up frequently and often with rewards for those that donate. Krispy Kreme for example is giving out a dozen donuts to people that prove they donated between Jan. 24-31.

