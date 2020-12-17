Joplin Elk’s Lodge Makes Contribution to JROTC Program

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Elks Club steps up, making a big donation to the Joplin Jr ROTC program.

Members of the club donated $3,000 to the school organization on Friday. The Joplin Junior ROTC program plans to use the funds for the upcoming military ball and t-shirts for the drill team and rifle team.

Cadets say they’re focusing a lot on making their group look as one and this money will go a long way in getting all 130 of them in proper uniforms.

“If you look good then you feel good and like we have been having problems getting all of our uniform stuff, we’re short on stuff we have to order a lot um for our uniform and this year we’re trying really hard to make sure all of our stuff is straight.” Cadet Lt col Benjamin Watkins, Joplin Jr ROTC

Watkins says the junior ROTC group has worked with the Elks Lodge on cleaning up cemeteries in the area, as well as assisting in veterans and Memorial Day ceremonies.