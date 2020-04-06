Joplin Elk’s Lodge gives back to veterans in creative way due to social distancing

JOPLIN, Mo. — A southwest Missouri organization isn’t letting social distancing stop them from giving back.

Members of the Joplin Elk’s Lodge are working from home to send cards and letters to residents in the Missouri Veterans Home in Mount Vernon.

Helping veterans is a primary focus for the Elks and they want to continue that work now.

With access to the Veterans Home restricted, the Elks were concerned it would increase the isolation of veterans.

Activities like these help teach the younger ones.

Susan Cook, Joplin Elk’s Lodge 501 President, says, “It’s an opportunity to teach the next generation how important our veterans are and that we can still reach out them and show them that they are remembered, and they are loved, and we do appreciate the sacrifices they made so that we can enjoy the liberty and freedom we have today.”

This is just one of several projects the Elks are working on during this time.

Other lodges, like Nevada’s, are participating as well.