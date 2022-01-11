Joplin earns Missouri Silver Level Workplace Award

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is being recognized as a great place to work.

It’s earned a “Missouri Silver Level Workplace Wellness Award.”

That means the city encourages its 500 employees to make healthy choices, like taking breaks during the work day to improve the work-life balance.

“It’s important for all of our staff in different departments and different levels, directors to clerks, that you have to keep yourself healthy to keep the business of running the city, keep that going. So it’s not just physical fitness– it’s mental fitness. It’s nutrition. It’s sleep. It’s hydration.”

She says keeping a healthy balance makes employees more alert and focused.

The city will receive its award at a ceremony in the spring.