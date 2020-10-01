Joplin DWI Pursuit Ends in Rollover, Arrest

JOPLIN, Mo. — A DWI suspect is in police custody after leading JPD officers on a pursuit Wednesday night.

Around 9:30 P.M Wednesday, an officer with the Joplin Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 near 26th and Rangeline.

When approached the driver fled from the officer leading him on a pursuit. The chase ended at 13th and Rex Avenue where the suspect’s vehicle crashed, rolled over, and stopped against a building.

The driver has since been identified as Daniel T. Craig, 25, of Jane, Missouri. Craig was found to be highly intoxicated and suffered only minor injuries from the crash.

Daniel T. Craig

Craig was transported to a local hospital and later taken to Joplin City Jail.

Further investigation showed Craig’s F-150 to be stolen from the Candlewood Suites hotel parking lot.

Charges are being sought against Craig for Driving While Intoxicated, Felony Resisting

Arrest, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle 1st Degree, Driving with No Headlights, C & I Driving, and Driving with a Suspended License.