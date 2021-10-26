Joplin duo arrested in Galena on Burglary Allegations

GALENA, Mo. — Two Joplin residents were taken into Cherokee County jail after allegedly attempting to steal car parts.

Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary Monday afternoon in Galena. At the scene authorities found 42-year-old Raymond Spink and 50-year-old Barbara Grunklee, both of Joplin apparently attempting to steal car parts and scrap metal.

Raymond Spink and Barbara Grunklee

Both suspects are being held in the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of Burglary, Theft and Criminal Damage to Property.