NEOSHO, Mo. — An area business will soon be opening up a new store in a second location in a different community.

Dude’s Daylight Donuts on Main Street has been a fixture in Joplin for decades. But soon the same family will be opening a second location in Neosho.

Allen Pendergraft is the co-owner of the store his mom and dad opened back in 1954.

Dude’s Donuts’ current location in Joplin

Future location of Dude’s on the old House of Donuts lot

He says one of his sons recently wanted to get back into the family business. About the same time, he says the owner of the House of Donuts in Neosho decided to get out. So the family bought it and is in the process of remodeling.

“We’re hoping to take the same business model down to Neosho. It’s been profitable, by the grace of God, for several years and so we thought it would work out for my son and his wife as well,” said Pendergraft.

Pendergraft says the family hopes to open the Neosho store at 501 West Coler sometime next week.