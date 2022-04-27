JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department confirmed a Quapaw woman as a result of her injuries sustained in a crash last week.

On Friday, April 22nd, JPD responded to a vehicle crash near 35th St. and S. Main St. According to their initial investigation: A 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan traveling southbound on Main St. in the outside lane sideswiped a 2006 Ford Mustang that was southbound in the inside lane.

The van then veered off the right side of the roadway, striking a curb, a sign and colliding with a guard rail before going down an embankment, according to JPD’s release sent out Wednesday.

The driver of the van was 48-year-old, Arajuana A. Hart-Hudson. Hart-Hudson was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin but was pronounced deceased following the incident. There were no other injuries reported from other drivers involved.

JPD stated that current information leads them to believe Hart-Hudson suffered from a medical emergency while driving just before the crash.