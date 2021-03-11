Joplin COVID-19 hospitalizations near single digits

FILE – In this Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, under the watchful eye of Prof. Dr. Iftahar Koksal, left, nurse Arzu Yildirim, center, administers a dose of the CoronaVac vaccine, made by Sinovac, currently on phase III clinical trials at Acibadem Hospital in Istanbul. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese biopharmaceutical company is 91.25% effective, a Turkish health official said on Thursday, Dec. 24. The efficacy rate announced by Turkey could not be immediately verified independently. Turkey, which has has among the worst infection rates in the world. has signed a deal for 50 million doses of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File)

Joplin’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to see improvement, nearing single digits completely, at Joplin hospitals, comprising of Freeman, Mercy, and Landmark. As of Wednesday, March 10, there is a 15-hospitalization occupancy of COVID-19 patients in Joplin’s hospitals. This is nine less than the occupancy number from last week on Sunday, February 28.

This number reflects the number of patients currently being treated with COVID-19 at the three previously mentioned hospitals. The 15-hospital occupancy includes residents outside Joplin city limits. As of March 10, there are two Joplin residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is two less than, the number from Sunday, February 28.

According to the Joplin COVID-19 Dashboard, last updated Wednesday, March 10 at 10 p.m., there have been a total of 5,889 cases due to the Coronavirus in the city. Joplin has 32 active cases, an increase from last week’s 30 cases. There are 5,733 inactive cases in the city and 124 deaths, which is no additional deaths since last week. This week’s death count continues to be the lowest number of deaths due to COVID-19, reported in a week’s time via the dashboard. There have been nine new cases of COVID-19 in the last day, 31 cases in the last seven days, and 68 cases in the last 14 days.

The dashboard’s graph shows the downward trend of COVID-19 cases in Joplin over the last month is continuing. Residents in the age group 20 to 29 continue to have the highest number of Coronavirus cases in Joplin, with 1,252 cases—20 more cases than last week. Those in the age group 30 to 39 are second-highest, with 866 cases—eight more than last week. And those under 20 are close behind, with 833 cases—six more than last week.

This update comes 11 days following the expiration of Joplin’s mask mandate, as the mandate expired Sunday, February 28. Though, the city is still in Phase 2—Step 4 of the Joplin Plan for Response and Recovery.

Joplin is also still in Phase 1B—Tier 1 and Phase 1B—Tier 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Missouri residents who fall into these two tiers of Phase 1B and the previous phase, Phase 1A, are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Though, those within Phase 1B–Tier 3 will soon also be eligible, starting March 15. Those in this group are individuals considered “critical infrastructure,” or those who “keep the essential functions of society running, such as those in education, daycare, the communications sector, government, and multiple of there sectors.

The City specifies on their vaccine infographic that “supplies are limited.” The following vaccine phases include Phase 2 then Phase 3. Vaccine distribution will advance in line with vaccine availability. The state of Missouri ensures that the COVID-19 vaccine will be free to all Missouri residents, including those without health insurance.

For more information regarding Missouri’s vaccination plan, visit their COVID-19 website, which also provides a map of current and future vaccinators within the state.