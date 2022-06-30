JOPLIN, Mo. — The gift of time was part of a donation made today to Mercy Hospital Joplin. It came in the form of what’s called a cuddle cot.

Dusty and Michelle Hurst made the donation through a foundation named in the memory of the twins they lost in 2014.

The device is basically a small bed, refrigerated in a way that can preserve the body of a baby who is stillborn giving parents and family members a little more time to say goodbye.

“And that’s what our families need and want more than anything. So, this Cuddle Cot will give us the ability to give them that much-needed time for not only the mom and dad, but, some families choose to bring in their siblings, some families choose to bring in their grandparents, so this helps us accommodate and facilitate those requests and needs,” said Kathy Schoech, Mercy Hospital Joplin.

“We wanted to be able to do something to keep their memories alive and to be able to help make their time here mean something and be able to keep giving back in their memory,” said Dusty and Michelle Hurst, Donated cot

Each cot costs around $3,500. They’re funded through the Hursts’ Foundation which is made up entirely of donations.

