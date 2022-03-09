JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin Company is giving residents the chance to show their support for the Joplin Police Department.

All Seasons Signs is printing yard signs and bumper stickers for residents to come by and pick up, free of charge. The company wanted to do something to show their support for the department in the wake of yesterday’s shootings.

But All Seasons Signs Sales Manager Jim Easton says there will also be t-shirts to purchase to raise money for the department.

“We’re gonna roll out a t-shirt and one thing that kind of stuck with us this morning at the press conference is our mayor said “lean in” so we’re gonna have a t-shirt that says “lean in” with a heart and it has JPD, It will be a royal blue shirt with a white print, we’ll sell those for ten dollars and all the proceeds go to the Joplin Police Department,” said Easton.

All Seasons Signs is located at 3801 East 7th Street in Joplin.