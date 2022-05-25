JOPLIN, Mo. — In recognition of the Memorial Day holiday, the City of Joplin offices will be closed on Monday, May 30th.

This closing includes the Joplin Recycling Center, MAPS and the Sunshine Lamp Trolley services.

The Recycling Center will also be closed on Saturday, May 28th.

All City services will resume their regularly scheduled hours on Tuesday, May 31st.

Public Safety, Airport Operations, and Wastewater Services will continue to operate throughout the

Memorial Day holiday weekend, as these departments run 24/7 throughout the year.

Also affected by the Memorial Day holiday is residential trash service, which will not be picked up on Monday.

Customers who usually have pick up service on Mondays will have their service on Tuesday, May 31st.

For the remainder of the week, the residential trash collection will move to the next day with Friday’s customers having a Saturday pick-up.

Waste Corporation of America (WCA) that accepts bulky items from Joplin residential trash customers will

also be closed on Monday, May 30th for the Memorial Day holiday.

The transfer station will reopen on May 31st.

During general operations, WCA’s hours for drop off are 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Saturday.

The facility is located at 3700 West 7th Street, on the south side of 7th Street, just west of Schifferdecker Avenue.

For questions specific to the service, you can contact WCA at (417) 623-6620.

For other questions about residential trash services, contact the Recycling Coordinator at (417) 624-0820, ext. 1501.