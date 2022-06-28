JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s City Manager has announced their pick for the role of Assistant City Manager.

City Manager, Nick Edwards said that Tony Robyn will be taking on the role in a press release Tuesday.

Tony Robyn

Robyn worked with the city from 2012 to 2017 and was promoted from the Disaster Recovery Coordinator to the Assistant Director of Development, Planning and Neighborhood Services.

In a previous leadership role as Executive Director of MOKAN Economic Partnership, Robyn managed and directed collaboration among communities, industries, businesses, and leaders within a seven-county region. Robyn also worked in the Parks & Rec Department of KC, Missouri. He later brought that experience to to the Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center in Joplin when he moved here in 2002.

“This is a huge honor to continue to serve Joplin in this new capacity,” said Robyn. “While still working alongside colleagues and our community partners, I’m excited to be rejoining the city team and in continuing the growth of our community we’ve called home for over 20 years.”

Robyn is a Certified Economic Developer and serves on several boards and commissions. He is Vice President of Joplin Industrial Development Authority, Board Chair of Joplin Workshops, Inc., and a member of Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council, Missouri Economic Development Council, and Hawthorne Foundation.

Robyn will begin working with the City on Monday, July 18. He and his wife have one daughter and reside in Joplin.