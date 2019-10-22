Joplin City Council Votes Down Proposed Boomtown Central Shopping Tif Plan That Would Have Included Menards

JOPLIN, MO—Monday, the Joplin City Council voted 5-2 to deny the proposed Boomtown Central Shopping TIF plan. Council discussed the proposal for more than an hour before turning down the proposal. Their biggest concern was the inability of developers Summit Denali, LLC to reach a redevelopment agreement with the city on how to repay the TIF. Other concerns centered on traffic, classifying the area as blight and the fact that Menards was the only business to officially commit to the project.

The proposal was a two-phase project that called for a Menards, entertainment facility, restaurants and other retailers. For now, this project is dead, but council said the developers could re-propose it to them in the future.