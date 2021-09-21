Joplin City Council passes emergency ordinance to move forward with Connecticut road widening

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council is moving forward with another road project.

City Council passed three emergency ordinances to move forward with widening Connecticut Street.

The project has been in the works the past ten years and will finally start next spring.

“Our Connecticut project adds to connectivity adds to safety and it finishes out a project that’s been desperately needed,” said Nick Edwards, City Manager

The City of Joplin is moving forward with widening Connecticut Avenue between 32nd Street south to the I-44 bridge.

Monday night, City Council passed three emergency ordinances to acquire property for the widening.

“Passing those on emergency ordinances allows the city to move faster. Certainly with our street projects, there’s an opportunity to improve safety access, design,” said Edwards.

The city will be widening that portion of Connecticut Avenue from a two lane road to a five lane road.

“if you drive down the road you’ll notice a large open ditch on the east side. I think by and large the property owners will not miss the big ditch, the challenge to keeping it mowed. So there looking forward to that all getting filled in,” said Dan Johnson, Assistant Director of Public Works.

This phase is just one part of a main Connecticut project that voters passed back in August 2014. Tonight, the city acquired the final three pieces of property to start the project.

The city negotiated with 49 homeowners to get the widening project started.

“if you live there you’ll be able to pull into that lane in the middle. If there’s a car coming, wait for them to go by and turn into your driveway. It just makes it a lot easier road to travel on,” said Johnson.

The city hopes to move all the utilities by next spring and start construction in the summer of 2022.

They hope to fully complete it within six to nine months.