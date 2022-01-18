The city of Joplin is applying for an EDA grant

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is applying for a federal grant involving a multi-million dollar sewer project.

Tonight, City Council passed a resolution so the city can apply for an “Economic Development Administration” grant.

It’s approximately $2,000,000 for the Bakers Branch East Sewer Extension Project. The project would install sewer lines and 44 manholes starting at Duquesne, south of Zora, and following Bakers Branch Creek.

“Basically, it will open up opportunities for economic development. It will open up possible job opportunities by expanding the sewer infrastructure to that area,” said Leslie Haase, City of Joplin Finance Director.

The project will take one year to complete.