Joplin City Council filing ends for elections

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council will add at least a couple of new faces after election day.

Eight candidates have submitted paperwork to run, but that list does not include two current members. Ryan Stanley and Anthony Monteleone will leave at the end of this term.

Gary Shaw filed unopposed for the Zone One seat. Zone Four includes Diane Reid Adams and Mark Farnham.

The race for three general seats could include Kate Spencer, Brian Evans, Doug Lawson, Josh Detar, and Jon Buck.

The process is underway to confirm each has the required number of signatures from registered voters to make the candidacy official.