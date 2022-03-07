JOPLIN, Mo. — A lodging ordinance in Joplin could one day be a thing.

The City doesn’t currently have one.

Joplin Health Department Director, Ryan Talken, presented a “Lodging Ordinance Survey” to Council members — which was an overview of lodging codes and regulations in Missouri. It was presented as a result of a recent listening tour by City Manager, Nick Edwards — which had more than a few residents inquiring about the need for the ordinance.

“Having an ordinance in place would provide some consistency on the inspections. It would also give us the ability to possibly strengthen some existing codes” said Talken.

The Health Department will now explore options by consulting with other cities. Once it comes up with a report, officials will present it to City Council.