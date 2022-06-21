JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is working on upgrading its current aircraft rescue and firefighting facility.

Tuesday night, the city council approved an emergency ordinance to enter into a grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The city was preapproved for an FAA airport improvement matching grant to replace its 46-year-old building, which is near the old terminal.

The FAA will pay $332,000 and the city will pay more than $17,000 for the total project.

“It’s not just for the city’s commercial aircraft carrier or the city’s charter aircraft. Having these kinds of vehicles available if there’s an emergency with any aircraft in the area and our airport is the one that’s closest and that’s where they have to make an emergency landing, we have the equipment ready to go in that instance. It’s safety for everyone,” said Dan Johnson, Interim Director of Public Works.

The FAA will have final approval on the location of the new building.