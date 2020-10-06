Joplin City Council approves economic development and Mo-Kan budget

After being tabled at the last council meeting, the main concern of the October 5 Joplin City Council meeting was the funding for the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. The topic of discussion was the support or opposition of Toby Teeter’s previous comments.

At the end of the night, Joplin City Council voted unanimously to fund JACC, approving economic development and the Mo-Kan budget.

During the citizen requests and petitions segment, Brian Evans expressed concerns about Proposition B funds for the police and fire department. Evans proposed that Joplin withhold JACC funding and instead use the money for city employees.

Nanda Nunnelly-Sparks expressed support for Toby Teeter’s statements and believes that the city council should affirm his statements, as Nunnelly-Sparks sees it as a way to grow.

Alyssa Adams stated that they were proud of Teeter for addressing diversity and inclusivity concerns and was concerned about Shaw’s comments in response to Teeter.

Steve Urie stated that they support Teeter’s comments and think the issues Teeter brought up need to be dealt with.

Donald Clarke stated that they applaud Teeter’s comments and think it is essential for Joplin to be perceived as a diverse community in order to attract corporations and workers.

Nike Jackson expressed concerns about the comments calling Teeter wrong and seeks reformation for the city to grow. Jackson stated they don’t want a discontinuation or delay of JACC funding.

Jennifer Thompson invited citizens to a seminar regarding the constitution in Carthage with the Alliance for Constitutional Studies on October 10.

During the Unfinished Business segment, 6 Joplin citizens expressed their support of JACC and Toby Teeter and 5 citizens expressed their desire to withhold funding of JACC, their opposition of Teeter’s ideas, etc.

During the public hearings segment, Council Bill No. 2020-272 passed 9 in favor to “vacate an alley right-of-way and all accompanying utility easements lying North of W. 8th St. and South of W 7th St. located on property at the Southwest corner of S. Joplin Ave. and W. 7th St.” It will be of no cost to the city and will be used to build a new community center.

Council Bill No. 2020-008 passed 9 in favor. The ordinance amends “Chapter 30, Businesses, Article III, Licenses, Division 6, Hotels, Motels and Tourist Courts, Subdivision II, Convention and Visitors Advisory Board by repealing Section 30-271, Established; membership; term of members; officers and enacting a new Section 30-271.”

During the reports and communications segment, The Joplin Youth Council presented about promoting food pantries, hygiene efforts and mental health awareness. The group discussed a Spring Closing Walking event to spread mental health awareness and more. They youth council hopes to take a trip to Jefferson City to gain knowledge.

The semi-annual insurance update from Segal stated that Mercy claims will now be considered in network, that medical will be going up 1.1% in cost while the cost of dental will decrease, and more.

The meeting recognized October as National Arts and Humanities month. In Joplin, the arts bring in 5.4 million dollars recreationally and 452 thousand in government revenue annually.