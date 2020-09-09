Joplin city council approves addition of two buses and two trolleys

Joplin city council approved two ordinances for the addition of two buses and two trolleys for the community on an emergency basis. One ordinance approved a purchasing agreement between the city of Joplin and Midwest Transit Equipment Inc. for two light duty cut-a-way vehicles with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant lifts. The second ordinance approved a purchasing agreement between the city of Joplin and Central States Bus Sales for two light duty cut-a-way vehicles with ADA compliant lifts.

Zachary Spiering spoke on behalf of the North Heights neighborhood, asking for access ramps for their sidewalks because many are not yet ADA compliant. Spiering asked the council to complete this project. Edward Steinbacher also spoke but on behalf of the voice of the people, addressing that he felt “ignored” by the council.

Within public hearing, the council discussed two rezoning council bills, both of which were approved. A resolution was also discussed that included a permanent special use permit for a group residential facility. The resolution was approved.

Nine Joplin residents spoke out to the council, each discussing different topics they felt pertinent to the Joplin community. Topics addressed included the black lives matter movement, COVID-19 restrictions within Joplin, and problems with chamber president Toby Teter.

Within emergency ordinances, three additional ordinances were passed, two of which included the demolition of two houses deemed unsafe. A council bill under first reading was approved to go on to second and third readings. The consent agenda was also approved by a unanimous vote.

Lynn Onstot addressed various news happening within the Joplin area. Within this news included a discussion of how the Joplin Airport will be affected by American Airlines. She also addressed that the city is in the process of creating an updated storm water master plan. The city will hold three public meetings to discuss the plan and gather community input. These meetings will take place September 17, 24, and 29 each from 4:30-6:30 p.m.