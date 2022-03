JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin will have another major road project this year.

Joplin City Council approved microsurfacing work on more than a dozen streets. It will be done on certain streets south of 20th Street and east of Main.

City members approved a bid from Vance Brothers, INC. for more than $477,000. The project is being funded through the Transportation Sales Tax.

It’s expected to begin no later than this summer.