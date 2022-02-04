JOPLIN, MO. — After more than a dozen years at City Hall, Joplin’s City Clerk is saying goodbye.

Barb Gollhofer is retiring, saying it’s time to change her focus to travel and family.

Dozens of co-wrokers and well-wishers gathered today to celebrate her years of service.

Gollhofer was first hired in 2008 as the Assistant City Clerk, and was promoted when her boss retired in 2018. She says she’s enjoyed her time at City Hall and working with City Council members.

“I wish I had started earlier in city government. It is so interesting and I would encourage anybody with the slightest bit of interest to consider working in city government. It is an eye-opener and a great experience – you can make a difference,” said Gollhofer.

Gollhofer is being replaced by new City Clerk Holly Nagy who has experience as the City Secretary in Hutto, Texas and Converse, Texas.