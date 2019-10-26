Joplin Citizens Advisory Committee hosts gathering to advocate for Proposition B

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Citizens Advisory Committee hosts a community forum to advocate for Proposition B.

Proposition B is a half cent general sales tax which will be used to recruit and keep Joplin police officers and firefighters.

Saturday’s event encouraged the community to come hear what the proposed tax is about, and how it will affect city agencies.

First responders spoke out with their viewpoints on the legislation.

This was all in hopes that the community gets a better understanding of the need for skilled professionals in their field.

Matt Stewart, Joplin Police Chief, says, “Experience matters. Whenever you have an issue such as, being in a car crash, somebody breaking into your home, or there’s a fire at your home, our citizens would hope and expect that the best and the brightest are the ones that are responding to that, and that’s our goal. This is to help retain the best we have and also recruit the best for Joplin.”

Adam Grimes, Joplin Professional Firefighters, says, “The community has been really good about supporting the police and fire departments. We really need them to step up and come out on November 5 because for us to keep this high standard and this high quality, we’ve got to keep the guys here, and we’ve got to keep them working here in Joplin to protect our community.”

Funds generated from the tax would also benefit both Joplin police and fire departments.

The election on the tax will be held on November 5.