JOPLIN, Mo. — Forest Park Baptist Church and its member families are donating $15,000 to three families of the Joplin Police Department.

The families of Corporal Ben Cooper, Officer Jake Reed, and Officer Rick Hirshey will each receive a $5,000 donation from the church.

“Forest Park has a 175-year history in the City of Joplin and is incredibly grateful for the officers of the Joplin Police Department. Their service to the community is exceptional, and as a fellow organization in our city, they want to bless these families with support during these most difficult days.

Their prayers continue over these three families, as we pray God’s mercy will support them at this time. We also pray for all Joplin Police Department families as well, for this event affects the entire Blue family,” read the statement released by Forest Park Church in their letter.