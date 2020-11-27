Joplin church holds drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin church is making sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

Joplin First United Methodist Church spent the day handing out 700 meals. Instead of their usual sit-down dinner, they offered families a full Thanksgiving meal to-go.

One volunteer has been handing out plates since she was two and says these giveaways are special.

“Thanksgiving has always been a holiday that’s beyond myself. And I do reflect on the blessings that’s been happening to me, but I just also get so grateful that I get to see other people get blessed. I see people come in with just the weight of the world on their shoulders and getting that interaction, you see their shoulders lift up a little bit, like maybe they’re not quite as weighed down,” said volunteer Hannah Belk.

The lines wrapped around the block and one man waited for more than an hour to receive his meal.

“I’ve never done this never in my life, but I’m retired and I just read her deal in the paper and I thought I didn’t have anywhere to go and I thought this might be a pretty good idea. But I figured I wouldn’t get in this early,” said Paul Greninger.

This was the church’s 22nd annual Thanksgiving meal.