JOPLIN, Mo. — If you have kids, you know how expensive diapers can be.

But for those that can’t afford them, an area house of worship has their back. Friday was diaper distribution day at Calvary Baptist church in Joplin. They team up with a Springfield organization to make the event a monthly one.

“They had a need here for someone to distribute the diapers they have, there’s a real need, they’ve done some surveys here about the need here and so once a month we’d distribute diapers, you can register on line, tell what size you need, how many children you have,” said church member and volunteer, Mike Curry.

The church also has a free clothing closet for kids and adults in need open at the same time as the diaper distribution. To register for free diapers you can go to this link.