JOPLIN, Mo. — A Christian-based, low-cost, automotive repair service has gotten bigger. Higher Power Garage in Joplin has undergone a remodel.

Thanks to several grants from area organizations, the business has been able to expand its community classroom area — and add new repair equipment to a part of the building that had only been used for storage.

President and owner Mike Gideon says the capacity for the classroom has more than doubled, from 12 to 25 students.

“It also puts the vehicle that we use for basic auto maintenance class in the room with us. That’s in a climate-controlled area, so it streamlines the class, makes it more efficient, and works a lot better,” said Gideon.

Higher Power Garage is a nonprofit that helps provide safe and reliable transportation to those in need.