JOPLIN, Mo. — Several organizations that help area children, received some major financial help today.

First, the “Children’s Trust Fund” awarded nearly $5,000,000 in funding to 12 southwest Missouri agencies.

The event took place at the Advanced Training and Technology Center in Joplin. The money is allocated by the Missouri legislature and is awarded to agencies that help prevent child abuse and neglect. The Children’s Center, Children’s Haven, Jasper County CASA, Rapha House International, and the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, among others all received the money .

“There was a proposal made to invest in some of the health care facilities across the state. And I thought well, some of these providers that take care of children who are the victims of abuse and neglect are in need of funding as well. So, directed a little bit of money, put some money in the legislation to target it towards these types of providers and help them with their facilities, capital improvement projects” said Representative Cody Smith, 163rd District.

Also today, at the same site, the Arvest Foundation handed out a significant donation to Jasper County CASA. The check was in the amount of $12,000. The money will go towards events next year, like their Christmas party, Easter celebration, and Back-To-School Bash.

“The Arvest Foundation is just unbelievably thrilled to play even a small role in the amount of money that’s going to a ton of the organizations in the area, including CASA. You know, they do really important work and so anything we can do to support then, you know, we’re always going to be there for them,” said Austin Hyslip, Arvest Foundation.

Here’s a full list of money awarded from the Children’s Trust Fund event:

Betty and Bobby Allison Ozarks Counseling Center — $74,826.72

Child Advocacy Center, Inc. — $181,009.79

Children`s Center of Southwest Missouri — $668,939.00

Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri, Inc. — $283,417.56

Community Partnership of the Ozarks — $850,000.00

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southwest Missouri — $410,400.00

Dogwood Ranch — $339,250.00

Good Samaritan Boys Ranch — $229,858.58

Great Circle — $241,953.00

Jasper County Court Appointed Special Advocates — $458,275.00

Rapha House International, Inc. — $462,853.00

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri — $746,591.75