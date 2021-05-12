Joplin Chamber of Commerce to host tech summit

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is working to connect businesses with helpful resources.

Doug Hunt, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Director of Entrepreneurship, said, “Joplin has a lot to offer and we want to make sure every sector around the globe knows who we are, where we are located, and what we have to offer.”

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing to host the Joplin Regional Innovation and Technology Summit. It will focus on different topics for business owners and will have experts talking about cyber security, software, and e-commerce.

“The purpose of the technology summit is to educate our local community on the technology companies that we have and the emerging small businesses that are growing, doing amazing things all over the globe that they may not see otherwise.”

The chamber plans on bringing in tech leaders from around the United States to show them what Joplin has to offer.

“To raise the awareness of the fact that although we are proud of our manufacturing. Joplin is emerging as a technology economic development resource as well.”

Jason Rincker with Stronghold Data is finding cyber security speakers for the summit. He says the summit will help businesses stay on top of emerging technology and cyber security.

“From a cyber security standpoint the threat landscape changes daily. We have organizations that are trying to attack businesses here and it costs them money. Its real dollars. The problem is most businesses don’t realize that they’re a target.”

The summit will be held in November and will be free and open to the public.