JOPLIN, Mo. — Young people in an area organization get to head to the beach without leaving their backyard. Members of the Joplin Chamber “Gives Back” group brought the beach to kids at Children’s Haven in Joplin. They brought fruit drinks and Pinneaple Bliss as well as inflatables that sprayed water.

It was also the first chance for some group members to see the new playground area at the facility as well as learn about the services they provide.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to one, learn about about the mission of other organizations but also to be able to go to our other networks and spread their mission of what they’re doing and who they’re serving within our community,” said Chelsea Conley, Chamber Gives Back Committee Member.

“Gives Back” is part of the Chamber’s young professionals network.