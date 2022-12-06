JOPLIN, Mo. — An area company partners with the Joplin Fire Department to help make this Christmas more special for children. For the 5th year in a row, employees with the Alorica Call Center in Joplin have brought in toys to be given to kids in need.

To date, company employees have donated more than 4,000 gifts and $2,000 to the Joplin Area Firefighters Christmas For Kids Campaign.

“Our employees just love it, they love to be able to give back to the community, they love to be able to know that they are helping to provide a family a nice Christmas this year, so we always have a huge response from our employees,” said Jeb Cook, Alorica Senior Team Manager.

“And each year they call back with new programs or new opportunities to be involved and this is another example of that where they come through with a lot of toys, especially in a time when a lot of kids need the help,” said Adam Grimes, Program Coordinator, Christmas For Kids Program.

Those wanting to donate toys can do so at any Joplin Fire Station or here at our studios.

To see the list of other locations, or to learn more about the campaign you can follow this link here.